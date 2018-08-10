Home Indiana Evansville ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Kicks Off in Evansville August 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Drive sober or get pulled over that is the message from local and statewide authorities. More than 120 agencies are joining forces to keep drunk drivers off the roads for the next several weeks.

During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign drivers will see more sobriety checkpoints on the streets than normal. Local authorities say sobriety checkpoints work because they act as a deterrent.

Lt. Noah Robinson says, “We know from studies that have been done that sobriety checkpoints and the publication thereof does have an immediate impact in the production in the impaired driving arrests, but it’s kind of hard to prove a negative. We know that every drunk driver we take off the road is potentially a life saved or multiple lives saved.”

Law enforcement officials say with the number of alternative ride options driving drunk in inexcusable.

The campaign has been around for nearly 20 years and runs from now through Labor Day September 3rd.

Comments

comments