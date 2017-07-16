Drew Ashley Excels at North-South Game

Drew Ashley of Memorial baseball was one of four Tri-State athletes on the South’s roster for the IHSBCA North-South All-Star Game.

Reitz, Jasper and South Spencer also had representatives with Elijah Dunham, Evan Aders and Sammy Rowan taking the field, respectively.

Ashley went 2-2 in the first of three games and threw three shutout innings en route to a 5-2 South victory Saturday.

The South team also won the second game 5-3, but lost the final matchup 11-5 Sunday.

Comments

comments