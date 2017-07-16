44News | Evansville, IN

Drew Ashley Excels at North-South Game

Drew Ashley Excels at North-South Game

July 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Drew Ashley of Memorial baseball was one of four Tri-State athletes on the South’s roster for the IHSBCA North-South All-Star Game.

Reitz, Jasper and South Spencer also had representatives with Elijah Dunham, Evan Aders and Sammy Rowan taking the field, respectively.

Ashley went 2-2 in the first of three games and threw three shutout innings en route to a 5-2 South victory Saturday.

The South team also won the second game 5-3, but lost the final matchup 11-5 Sunday.

 

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.