Dreams Center Holds Gala Celebration

Evansville’s Dream Center gives the children of Jacobsville a place to go when the final school bell rings.

They held their biggest fundraiser of the year Thursday. The Dream Center Gala was set up with a live and silent auction and guests were treated to a nice evening at the Evansville Country Club.

Organizers say the best part is that all the money raised goes back to the children.

“The funds all go towards the vital ministry support we give the kids in out of school programming we provide kids with a safe place to play learn and grow when they’re not in school and we know without that many of our kids would not have a safe place to be after school,” says Jeremy Evans, Executive Director of the Dream Center.

Along with after-school programs, the Dream Center also offers dinner.

Comments

comments