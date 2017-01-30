Home Kentucky “Dream Out Loud” Challenge to Win $1,000 College Savings Plan January 30th, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky Pinterest

It’s called the “Dream Out Loud” challenge and it’s a chance for students to compete for a $1,000 college savings plan and $500 for their school.

The program is available to kids from Pre-K through 6th grade in Kentucky.

Students may enter Dream Out Loud by submitting an original drawing, poem, essay or video answering the question: “How will I change the world after I go to college?”

Parents can learn more by visiting Dream Out Loud Challenge.

Dream Out Loud runs through March 20, 2017. Entries must be postmarked by March 20th and received by March 24th. The contest has two categories: drawing or video and essay or poem. One winner will be chosen from each category in grades Pre-K and K, grades 1 and 2, grades 3 and 4 and grades 5 and 6.

The winning students will receive a $1,000 KESPT college savings account, and their schools will win $500.

The Kentucky Education Savings Plan Trust (KESPT) is Kentucky’s official 529 college savings plan. KESPT sponsors Dream Out Loud to encourage Kentucky families to start planning for higher education with their children.

Amanda Decker



