Dream Center Prepares Christmas Food Boxes

The Dream Center in Evansville is busy making sure families in need will not go without food this Christmas. Volunteers are packing Christmas food baskets for Dream Center kids and their families.

The Dream Center works with children and families in the Jacobsville neighborhood to provide nutritional, educational, and recreational programs. This year the center is hoping to feed 250 families for Christmas.

Dream Center Volunteer says, “It’s the season. That’s a part of the Christmas season. I get a feeling from helping others. Just enjoy it.”

If you would like to help volunteers are asked to show up to the Dream Center on Friday from noon until 6 p.m.

The Dream Center is located on 16 W. Morgan Ave.

