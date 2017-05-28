Dream Car Museum Supports Victims of Cancer

The American Cancer Society and Bennett Motors is working together to support victims of cancer. Bennett Motors opened their Dream Car Museum on Heidelbach Avenue to the public for the “Dreaming of a Cure” event.

Admission was free but donations were accepted. Organizers say the Dream Car Museum has a collection of exotic and vintage cars. They say the support the community is giving, to fight caner, is great.

Jason Ailstock says, “They’ve been pulling in some pretty big numbers that we usually pull on a whole Saturday versus you know, they’re pulling in those numbers within a very hours on a Sunday. So far it’s going pretty good.”

Museum staff say it is an honor to support the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society is a nationwide health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer.

