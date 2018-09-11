Home Indiana Evansville Event at Dream Car Museum Offers Education on Prostate Cancer September 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The public is invited to an event at the Dream Car Museum that offers educational information about prostate cancer screening.

In observance of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the museum will be hosting the event on September 13th.

“One in seven men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime,” said Dr. David Moore, Deaconess Clinic Urology. “Catching prostate cancer early through screenings is important for survival rates, as well as a better quality of life. This educational event will help men better understand screening recommendations and options.”

The event is free and will run from noon to 6:00PM. physicians from Deaconess Cancer Services and Deaconess Clinic Urology will participate in an open Q&A session at a special Man To Man support group meeting; non-members and their partners are also invited to stay for this educational event

The event is jointly presented by Deaconess Cancer Services and the U.S. Oncology Network.

