Dream Car Museum Holds Garage Car Show

The Dream Car Museum held a car show inside a parking garage. The first annual Evansville Parking Garage Car Show benefits Cops Connecting with Kids and the Andrea Pedregon Charity Foundation.

Kids got to meet two time NHRA funny car champion Tony Pedregon, play in a dyno shootout and shop car vendors.

Dream Car Museum Curator, Jason Ailstock says, “I really want them to see, that we can all come together, have a great time. I mean, we’ve raised a ton of money for charity here today, at even just a couple bucks a pop. It just shows, when you find the right cause and a great cause, our community will come out and definitely support it.”

Organizers say the car show was a success and are looking forward to a second annual parking garage car show.

Comments

comments