Drawdown on Perry County Lake Planned for Plant Control

A popular fishing spot has been invaded by an unwanted plant that interferes with various lake activities.

Tipsaw Lake in Perry County will undergo a drawdown in an effort to eradicate an exotic plant known as Eurasian watermilfoil.

Officials say this submersed perennial plant through vegetative fragmentation, and that a single piece of fragmented watermilfoil can multiply into 250 million new plants in just one year.

The Hoosier National Forest fish biologist says a 10 to 15 foot water drawdown of the lake to combat the watermilfoil. Once the water level is lowered, several days of sustained freezing temperatures are required to freeze and kill the roots.

The water drawdown is scheduled to begin during the last week of November. Water levels will remain low at least through January, possibly longer depending on weather conditions. During this time, the boat ramp at Tipsaw Lake Recreation Area will not be available.

Eurasian watermilfoil was used in the United States as a decoration in aquariums, causing officials to believe it may have been dumped into a lake or pond which started the spread.

Boaters and anglers are encouraged to inspect their boats, trailers, motors, and any equipment used in water for Eurasian watermilfoil after each use, and remove and dispose of any plants before leaving the site. It is also recommended to never transport bait or water from one water body to another.

