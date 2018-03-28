Home Indiana Drainage Board Looking to Reroute Flow of Pigeon Creek March 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Local officials are considering several options when it comes to addressing issues along Pigeon Creek. The Vanderburgh County, Warrick County Drainage Board is looking at possibly rerouting Pigeon Creek to flow along I-69.

They say that could help with flooding. The process would include rerouting Pigeon Creek into the Ohio River wherever the new I-69 Ohio River Crossing Bridge is built.

The Vanderburgh County Surveyor’s Office sent a letter to INDOT to consider this project.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners President Bruce Ungethiem says, “One of the issues how do we get into a drain that is not regulated in order to clean and snag downed trees and that kind of thing to, to make sure the creek is running sufficiently to carry the maximum amount of water.”

Other possible solutions to help relieve the flooding concerns along Pigeon Creek include building a reservoir along Patoka Lake.

Officials will meet again June 27th.

