Dragons, HOLA, and Happy This Weekend

There are SO many events happening this weekend, that I had to take an extra day to talk about three of my favorites.

I cannot stand to see an event on the News AFTER it happens, so I try my best to give you Sneak Peeks of upcoming happenings.

Saturday morning, Dragon Boat Racing returns to Deaconess Sports Park!

This ancient Chinese tradition pits teams of 20, in 40 foot canoe like boats.

I played “drummer” once…I don’t think I helped my team very much…

Even if you’re not racing, this is an exciting spectacle!



Everyone is welcome to experience the flavors of America, and other countries, at the HOLA Festival and Latino Expo.

With food from several cultures (they sold out quick last year), beer gardens, kids’ activities, live music (I hear Billboard Award and Latin Grammy Award winning band Los Horoscopos de Durango is the band), and of course dancing, $5 is a STEAL for this party!

And y’all KNOW I had to talk about Happy Fest!

Treasures & Pleasures in Newburgh celebrates their birthday by throwing a party for YOU.

Not only will there be deals, but henna, palm and tarot readings, food, and prizes!

And who can resist a name like Happy Fest, right?!

