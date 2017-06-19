Dragon Boat Races Raise Money for the Women’s Hospital

A Chinese boat racing tradition continues in Evansville. Event organizers say the 2017 Midwest Dragon Boat Racing Festival is bringing many area organizations together.

A Chinese tradition, taking off at an Evansville Sports Park. Several teams compete in a boat race at Deaconess Sports Park in Evansville. Race Participant Karen Bolin said, “I represent the Women’s Hospital team, we’ve got a team so basically it’s a Chinese tradition where boats race.”

The Midwest Dragon Boat Racing Festival allows teams representing various tri-state businesses and organizations to raise money for several different causes.

The Deaconess Women’s Hospital team is raising money for families in their care.

“Women’s Hospital we raise money for our NICU families if someone comes to the hospital and has a baby and goes into our National Intensive Care Unit, they need support and help so we’re raising money to help them,” Bolin said.

While the boat race may look difficult, participants say with so many people working toward the win, racing is easier than spectators might think.

Bolin said, “It’s easier than it looks for sure we are digging in and trying to get in sync, it wasn’t the easiest, but it wasn’t the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

The races wrapped up earlier than expected this year due to fewer teams entering the event.

