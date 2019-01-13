Drag Queen Story Hour Sparks More Protests

Protesters for and against plans for a Drag Queen Story Hour at an Evansville Library will be out in full force before the start of the Evansville City Council meeting on Monday (1/14).

At 5PM, supporters of the event will protest city councilman Justin Elpers’ comments condemning the activity and they will stay through the council meeting to address the issue during public comment.

Opponents of the Drag Queen Story Hour will meet at the Civic Center at 4PM with signs of support for Elpers. They have also organized a 40 day prayer vigil in front of the North Park Library.

Both sides held meetings over the weekend to draw posters and discuss strategies.

