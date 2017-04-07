Dr. Tom Kazee – April 7th, 2017

The president of UE, Tom Kazee, talks about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the university’s theatre program. In this week’s segment of What The Community Has To Say, Dr. Kazee talks about the many opportunities UE provides its students and names some actors and actresses who have made their way to the lime light from the school. This segment aired Thursday, April 6th.

A world class community offers world class arts opportunities.

Hi, I’m Tom Kazee, the President of the University of Evansville, and at the heart of the arts here in Evansville lies UE’s theatre program. For 50 years, UE productions have garnered recognition and awards on local, regional, and national levels. Countless productions have been brought to life over the years by talented students, some who have gone on to become household names.

Actors and actresses, including two recent Emmy winners, Carrie Preston from The Good Wife and Rami Malek from Mr. Robot, performed on UE’s stage, as did Kelli Giddish from Law & Order SVU, and, of course, the late Ron Glass of Barney Miller fame (who was born and raised in Evansville).

Countless other producers, directors, and behind-the-scenes talent were groomed right here at UE while bringing world class productions to our community.

This month, UE theatre will celebrate its 50th anniversary by performing Hamlet—Shakespeare’s most performed and critically acclaimed tragedy. Appropriately, Hamlet was the production our iconic Shanklin Theatre opened with in April of 1967.

It’s clear that UE’s theatre program continues to contribute to the artistic vitality of a vibrant Evansville community.

