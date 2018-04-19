Dr. Ron Rochon Named USI’s New President

The USI Board of Trustees has named the school’s new president. The board named Dr. Ron Rochon as the new president with a nine-to-zero vote. He will serve as the fourth president of the university.

Dr. Rochon replaces Dr. Linda Bennett, who has served as the president for the past nine years. Dr. Bennett will retire on June 30th.

Rochon joined USI as provost in 2010. As provost, he was responsible for supervising the deans of USI’s four academic colleges, Graduate Studies, Outreach & Engagement, international programs, Rice Library, Student Affairs, and all other academic departments.

During his tenure, Rochon oversaw the revamping of the University Core Curriculum and UNIV 101 seminar course, led the creation and approval of USI’s second doctoral program in Educational Leadership, developed new opportunities and programs for undergraduate, graduate, and online learning students.

Rochon’s academic and professional career has focused on advocating for educational excellence, access, equity and equality.

Prior to coming to USI, he served as the inaugural dean of the School of Education and associate VP for Teacher Education and professor at Buffalo State.

Rochon will assume his duties on July 1, 2018.

