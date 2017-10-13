Dr. Robert Meyers Speaks At Mayor’s Task Force

Author and T.V. host Dr. Robert Meyers made a stop in Evansville this morning to discuss addictions and helping loved ones get sober. Dr. Meyers spoke at the Welborn Conference Room where hundreds attended. Today’s effort was coordinated by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s newly re-named “Substance Abuse Task Force” which is an effort to continue helping local families learn the “Craft Approach.”

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said, “What this is, it’s another tool for people with family members who may have been fighting with a loved one for years to get assistance.”

Seeing a love one struggle with addiction and then fight with family members is tough for any family to bear. Dr. Meyers efforts methods use compassion, to help substance users who refuse treatment.

President and CEO of Youth First Parri Black said, “Our Youth First social workers and other clinicians in the community have learned some techniques for helping loved ones get healthy.”

In addition to the great advice provided by Dr. Meyers. The first 50 people who attended today’s conference received a free copy of Dr. Meyers book, “Get Your Loved Sober—Alternatives To Nagging, Pleading, and Threatening.”

Dr. Meyers book can be purchased through Amazon or at Barnes & Noble Book Sellers.

