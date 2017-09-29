Dr. Nick Brake – September 29th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Dr. Nick Brake talks about investment in education and the importance of that investment. This segment aired on Friday, September 29th.

Money matters in public education. Making a core investment is critical, especially in areas with a high disadvantaged population. Not investing is hurtful.

Numerous studies show the education/economic growth relationship and its impact on tax policy. These studies indicate that investments in K-12 and higher education as well as investment in public infrastructure are the three most important decisions that a state can make for its economy.

We are stuck in a mindset that policies promoting tax cuts drives economic growth. There is an abundance of research and studies from all political flavors showing that tax breaks measured against the economic loss generated by spending cuts results is a NET ECONOMIC LOSS. It is no coincidence that states with the highest per capita investment in K-12 education have the highest effect sizes in economic growth.

This tax cut fallacy has fueled inequality and harmed our education system. The public education system is not broken. It is under-resourced, especially if you adjust for the rising poverty that is an outgrowth of the increased inequality that we see in our economy.

Teacher pay nationally has declined by nearly 1.6 percent in constant dollars for the 10-year period that ended in 2015. Teacher pay in the US is now the lowest of the countries in the developed world.

Many of the decisions that will be made in the coming months, such as those impacting our retirement in Kentucky, are directly connected to the bigger picture of continued investment and support for public education. It is incumbent on us, first and foremost, to be the strong advocates that government make the investment in future of public schools in Kentucky.

