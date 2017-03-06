Dr. Nick Brake – March 5th, 2017

Dr. Nick Brake, the Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent, talked about what makes an organization great. It aired Sunday, March 5th as part of this edition of What The Community Has To Say.

What makes an organization great? Is it the world-class facilities? The programs? No, it’s the people. With any great success story comes successful people. I believe our employees are why Owensboro Public Schools are thriving.

I’m reminded of this every day when I talk to people at central office, when I check in with our maintenance and transportation folks and of course when I walk into one of our schools.

Recently, I witnessed another reason why I believe we have the best employees. It’s their giving nature. Last year alone, 223 OPS employees donated almost $13,000 to our Foundation For Excellence?

The Foundation is a group of OPS alumni and community members who volunteer to raise money for the schools. That money, in grant form, goes directly back into the schools funding programs like renewable energy science kits at the middle school, a journalism project at the high school, and much needed instructional supplies at all schools.

That’s teachers, cafeteria staff, bus drivers and other OPS employees giving some of their hard-earned money directly back to the school system.

Education doesn’t stop in the classroom with our staff.

Some of the most valuable teaching lessons come on football fields, in concert halls and during countless club meetings sponsored by OPS staff. One of the biggest reasons for OPS success…our people.

