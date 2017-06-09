Dr. Nick Brake – June 9th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Dr. Nick Brake, the Owensboro Public School Superintendent, talks about the summer slide, which happens when students are not actively practicing their literacy skills. This segment aired on Friday, June 9th.

The days of summer are here. I hope all of our students and staff are enjoying a much deserved summer break. That being said, with the summer, comes the slide. I’m not talking about an entry to a pool but rather a time where students can regress due to a lack of reading. The summer slide occurs because students are not actively practicing their literacy skills. According to Oxford Learning, a student on average loses two months of reading skills over the summer. Sixty six percent of Kentucky 4th graders are not reading at grade level.

Owensboro Public Schools offers many ways to avoid the summer slide through a combination of literacy camps. In some of our camps, students are identified as having a need for more instruction. Those students are invited to attend a camp over the summer where they get individualized instruction with a literacy expert. We also have camps that are open to any of our elementary students that combine fun play activities with reading games.

Another great way to avoid the summer slide at a younger age is to take advantage of the district-funded app called Footsteps to Brilliance. This app that can be used on pretty much any mobile device and engages students in literacy puzzles and games. In just two years, our data shows our students have learned over 17 million words through Footsteps to Brilliance. Another advantage to this program is it provides our teachers with individual data for each student that uses the app.

I cannot stress enough how important it is for our parents to encourage their children to read during the summer months. Take advantage of our little free libraries at each of our elementary schools. Take a book, leave a book for another student. The Daviess County Public Library is another place that offers wonderful summer programming for students. I hope everyone has a wonderful summer filled with reading for at least 30 minutes a day!

