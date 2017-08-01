Dr. Nick Brake – August 1st, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Dr. Nick Brake, Superintendent of OPS, talks about empowering educators and what that means for the new academic year. This segment aired on Tuesday, August 1st.

Can you believe that school starts in less than two weeks?! What a wonderful summer it has been. Our summer feeding program had served almost 50,000 meals. We had extremely successful literacy summer camps to avoid the summer slide. Our fine arts and sports camps were packed with eager students wanting to learn.

Right now, we are putting the finishing touches together to start a new school year. I’m excited to bring the whole staff together for Opening Day on August 8th. Our message to the staff this year is Empowering Educators.

Our new DRIVE initiative aims to do just that. The effort, Developing Relationships and Inspiring Visionary Educators, is a group of OPS teachers working to improve collaboration between schools to produce the best educational methods possible to engage and support our students.

DRIVE will be working to benchmark the teaching profession in our district with the top performing education systems around the world and focus on ways to improve the work environment and elevate the status of the teaching profession.

So many times, schools get stuck on their islands and don’t have enough time to communicate with each other and discover best practices. Our belief is that DRIVE will open the doors of education flooding teachers with innovative ideas. One of my favorite parts of DRIVE is it’s all voluntary. Teachers take time after the school day and on weekends to come together for our students.

Most importantly DRIVE will advocate for the continued existence of a strong, effective system of free public education for all children. This is essential to our democratic system of government and the economic competitiveness of our community, state, and country.

I can’t wait to see all of our students and staff on the first day of school which is August 9th. Let’s make this school year one for the record books.

