Dr. Nick Brake – April 26th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Dr. Nick Brake, Owensboro School Superintendent, talks about the Kentucky legislative session, specifically many of the bill that become laws that directly affect education. This segment aired Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

In the past Kentucky legislative session, many bills became laws that directly affect education. Perhaps the most talked about new law is House Bill 520, which allows public charter schools in Kentucky.

A charter school is defined as a publicly funded independent school established by teachers, parents, or community groups under the terms of a charter with a local or national authority. The purpose of a charter school is to provide an innovative approach to education that gives parents more options when picking schools for their children. For someone to establish a charter school in Owensboro, they would have to go our Owensboro Public School Board of Education to get the ok. SEEK funding would follow the student to their charter school which takes away even more money from our already underfunded schools.

Charter schools have been around in states like Indiana and Illinois for several years, but will be new in Kentucky with the new law. The results on charter schools are mixed around the country. In states with well thought out charter laws that limit the number of authorizers, the approach adopted in Kentucky, the results can be positive, particularly for disadvantaged students. But it is worth pointing out that in many states where there are very lax laws regulating the authorization and oversight of charter schools, the results are creating two systems that sort students based on race and income and in the process damages our public education system.

In Owensboro, we are trying to be proactive in the approach to charter schools through the development of an innovation sector with a high school, the Owensboro Innovation Academy, which is a partnership with the Daviess County Schools, and a middle school in the planning stages called iMiddle. These programs will provide options for our families and compliment an already vibrant public and private education system in our community.

