Dr. Linda Bennett – March 23rd, 2017

USI’s president Linda Bennett talks about how Americans should learn more about the history of of immigration in this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say. This segment aired Thursday, March 23, 2017.

I always knew I was a descendant of immigrants. Our family names had strong English roots. Cherokee members of the family were said to greet newcomers when they arrived. Enticed to learn more through genetic testing, I was certain the results would confirm what I thought I already knew. Well, the results said I was half-Irish… a true surprise.

For this nation’s first three centuries, human waves came to our Atlantic shores after political upheavals, religious and ethnic oppression, and natural disasters. Early on, some were so poor they signed indentured servitude contracts, giving away freedom for a period to gain passage. Others were forced to migrate from their native lands in chains, enslaved for life.

Ellis Island opened as a key entry point in 1892. It closed in 1954 as the inward flow of immigrants shifted to the south and southwest. For many, their struggles did not end when they arrived in America. But perseverance provided a foundation for future generations. By one estimate today, 99% of Americans are immigrants, or descended from immigrants.

I share this brief bit of history from a slightly personal angle to encourage us to learn more about the history of immigration. As part of USI’s Civil Public Square initiative, on March 27 at 7:00 p.m. in USI’s Carter Hall, Dr. David Haines, Professor Emeritus from George Mason University, will present “Refuge in America.” This talk is free and open to the public. I’m Linda Bennett, President of USI, and that is my commentary.

