Dr. Linda Bennett – June 25th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Linda Bennett, President of USI, talked about Evansville’s diverse collection of media outlets. This segment aired Sunday, June 25th.

The Evansville region is fortunate to have a diverse collection of media outlets including this station, Channel 44. I serve on the Board of Directors for WNIN, our public media station. If you listen to 88.3FM or watch WNIN, you receive programming ranging from “All Things Considered”, to local shows such as “Evansville at War.” Its award-winning children’s programming, including “Sesame Street”, has helped to educate generations of Americans.

These are exciting days for WNIN as it anticipates moving to the heart of downtown Evansville, across from the Old National Bank Building on Main Street.

The new downtown WNIN Public Media Center will include a cinema style theatre, the first in downtown Evansville since 1979. A radio concert studio will serve as a venue for local and visiting artists. A digital production studio will allow WNIN to expand regional programming to multiple platforms with stories about our communities. And WNIN will continue its radio reading service to bring regional news to the visually and physically impaired.

WNIN is a community-owned station and needs our support to make the “Move to Main” a reality. Visit WNIN.org, pledge a gift, and be part of a new future for public media in our region!

I’m Linda Bennett, President of USI, and that is my commentary.

