Dr. Dave Smith – September 20th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Dr. Dave Smith, talks about developing a strong budget for your school corporation.

When you are a school superintendent, two of your many priorities are developing a strong budget for your school corporation and working with the parents in your community.

Let me begin by talking about the budget.

At next week’s meeting, the school board is scheduled to vote on the new EVSC budget for next year. We are committed to creating a fiscally sound budget every year that maximizes the opportunities for approximately 23,000 students in our schools. We also understand that we must offer a competitive salary and benefits package to our 3,400 employees to attract and retain top notch educators and support staff. Of course another focus of our budget is maintaining and upgrading our facilities so our students and teachers can operate in quality, modern learning environments. I feel very pleased and confident that our new budget will accomplish all of these items.

Next, I want to address working with the parents who place their trust in the EVSC.

Recently we hosted a parent camp, where we sat down with parents from around the district to discuss their thoughts and feelings about raising their children. We focused on the fact that we, as educators, are partners with parents, working together to ensure our students are prepared to be successful. During this camp we had the opportunity to talk, but more importantly, we had the opportunity to listen. Speaking as both a school superintendent and a parent of two sons, I understand just how important these conversations and the resulting actions can be as we work together to maximize the potential of all of our students.

I’m David Smith, blessed to be the superintendent of the EVSC, and that’s what I have to say.

