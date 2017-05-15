Dr. Dave Smith – May 15th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Dr. Dave Smith, superintendent of the EVSC, talks about a groundbreaking initiative the school corporation has developed to help maximize student learning. This segment aired on Monday, May 15th.

Last week I had the privilege to stand before the Evansville Rotary Club to present the annual State of Our Schools address. I was honored to have the opportunity to highlight our community’s public school system.

During this presentation, I shared information on a groundbreaking EVSC initiative called GAIN, which stands for Growth in Academics through Innovation and Neuroeducation. GAIN is a comprehensive approach we have developed that utilizes information from the latest research in neuroscience, psychology and education to maximize student learning. We have always known that students do best when they are engaged in their learning and develop close relationships with caring adults. However, with GAIN, we now understand the neurological importance of these factors in learning. By incorporating social and emotional components with relevant content in our schools, we feel confident we will see all students develop the 21st century skills needed to have successful futures.

And speaking of successful futures, congratulations are in order for over 1300 seniors who will graduate this week from EVSC high schools. Best wishes to these students…and thank you to the parents and families for trusting us to educate your sons and daughters…it has been our pleasure.

I’m David Smith, blessed to be the superintendent of the EVSC, and that is what I have to say.

