Dr. Dave Smith – April 13th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Dr. David Smith, the superintendent of the EVSC, talks about community members who go above and beyond to impact the lives of others. This aired Thursday, April 13th.

Recognizing dedicated individuals for making a difference in the lives of others is so very important. We must lift up people in our community who go above and beyond to impact the lives of others. Well, last week, we did just that.

For many years the Evansville Courier and Press and the University of Evansville have organized the annual Vanderburgh County Educator of the Year program. As the superintendent, I could not have been more proud, as all four of the selected educators came from EVSC schools. I want to take this opportunity to recognize and thank these individuals for their tireless dedication and commitment to the students and families of the schools they serve.

Congratulations to Jackelyn Holtz, Tonya Weinzapfel, Brad Lamey and Kristine Eichholz.

As I participated in these surprise celebrations, it was powerful to witness the appreciation of the winners…and even more inspiring to observe the pride and admiration of the students and colleagues who are fortunate to learn from and work with these highly respected educators.

While it was wonderful to celebrate with our four Educator of the Year winners, I know they represent so many others who give their time and talent day in and day out to work with the young people in schools throughout our community to prepare them for a successful future. That is something we can all take pride in.

I’m David Smith, blessed to be the superintendent of the EVSC.

