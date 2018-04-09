Dr. Bart Darrell: April 9th, 2018

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Dr. Bart Darrell talks about supporting and funding public education. This segment aired on Monday, April 9th.

In case you somehow missed it, there is a movement in many places in the United States, including Kentucky, where educators are rising up and demanding that states properly fund public K-12 education. K-12 public education is a foundation for virtually everything that is successful and positive in this country.

In so many places, however, despite this undeniable truth, we have not funded our children’s public educations at levels that that express a true recognition that public K-12 education is critical to our success and even survival for our communities, states and even our country. Money put into our children’s education is not a “cost” or an “expense.” That is because there is a direct return on this INVESTMENT. Paying to hire and retain the best educators is the ONLY way to insure learning at the highest levels. Actually, spending less on our children’s education is more likely to make the money used become a cost because we will not get the best return.

Am I spending my money more wisely if I throw a quarter in a fountain and wish that little Cindy down the street gets a good education and becomes the first person in her family to go to college? One hundred years from now that quarter would have been worth over $30. I would have thrown that $30 away. Or, I am better of investing more money in Cindy’s education to insure that she will be successful and that her children, grandchildren, and other descendants over the next 100 years will become productive and successful and contributing citizens? A wish has little chance of a return. An investment in education gives a return many, many times over.

I encourage you to support your K-12 public schools and their teachers. Properly supporting and funding them is a most important key to a sustainable democracy.

