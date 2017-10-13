Home Indiana Evansville Dozens Of Students Rule The Road, Learn Life-Saving Driving Skills October 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Dozens of Vanderburgh County students are getting the chance to ‘Rule the Road’ and learning some life-saving driving skills. The Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute organized this teen driving safety event.

Fifty students received hands-on driving lessons and covered topics like controlled skidding and braking, avoiding crashes, and other dangers like texting behind the wheel.

Local law enforcement say traffic deaths claim more teen lives each year than any other cause of death.

EPD Lt. Noah Robinson said, “We think events like this take a step beyond driver’s ed, and actually give them skills that apply to help avoid crashes or just more cognizant of the fact of what hazards exist out there. Give them a better chance of reducing their chance of being in a crash.”

State Farm also provided driving simulators to allow students to practice crash avoidance skills.

AT&T also brought the It Can Wait virtual goggles for students to wear.

