Dozens Of Students Job Shadow at Tri-State Aero

Dozens of students were chosen to job shadow more than 30 area businesses. Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana teamed up with businesses, including Tri-State Aero, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, and EPD, for the 2018 Job Shadow Day.

More than 350 eighth graders from North Junior High and Helfrich Park Schools got the opportunity to shadow business professionals.

Organizers say Job Shadow Day gives students a chance to learn about working environments, regardless of their eventual career choices.

Focus areas include career exploration and preparation, professionalism and ethics, experiencing a work environment, and introducing students to local career opportunities.

