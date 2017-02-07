Home Indiana Dozens Plunge For A Good Cause In Boonville February 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Bearing bitter cold waters for a cause…that’s what dozens did Saturday afternoon at Scales Lake in Boonville. It’s the Annual Polar Plunge where the community comes together to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Indiana.

Temperatures during the plunge time were a crisp 34 degrees. Participants had to raise a minimum of $75 with awards presented to top fundraising teams and individuals. Money raised from the event directly benefits more than 12,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state. Dozens braved the waters taking an icy dip.

Over the next month, 18 different Polar Plunge events are scheduled in the Hoosier state. More than 3,000 individuals are expected to take the plunge that has raised more than $3,000,000.

