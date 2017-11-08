Home Indiana Evansville Dozens of High School Seniors Spend Day Job Shadowing November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Dozens of high school seniors were selected to job shadow across Evansville as part of the Optimist Club’s annual event. Eighty seniors were selected based on good grades and other factors. These students were given specific job locations based on their interests.

One of those locations was Tri-State Orthopaedics, where a handful of students worked alongside physicians.

Students got the chance to interact, learn, and gain valuable experience with orthopedic professionals.

Claudia Eder, North High School Senior, said, “We went to a breakfast first, we had some guest speakers and then we came here. Then I shadowed Doctor Grim in the spine area and then came over here to learn about joints. I guess it’s just kind of to solidify my decision to go into medicine, cause I always obviously wanted too, but being in the field is different from dreaming about it, I guess.”

Other job shadowing locations included Deaconess Family Pharmacy, Escalade Sports, and the City Engineer’s Office.

