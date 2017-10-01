Dozens Gather for Silent Prayer Vigil

The annual Right to Life-Life Chain is held to protect life and oppose abortion. Dozens gathered for the silent prayer vigil in Evansville.

They stood on the sidewalks along Green River Road, going South toward Lincoln Avenue as a sign of support and to honor the unborn. This is the 30TH year of public witness on behalf of unborn children.

Life Chain filled sidewalks is in more than 1,500 cities and towns in the U.S. and Canada.

Chairman of Citizens for Liberty, David Dickerson says, “Everyone should have a right to life the born or the unborn as God intended.”

Supporters of the Life Chain say they hope it will encourage young moms to choose life over abortion.

