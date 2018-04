Home Indiana Dozens Of Animals Removed From Newburgh Home April 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

An open investigation is underway after dozens of animals were removed from a Newburgh home. The animals were taken out of a home in the 2800 block of Bell Road.

Warrick County Animal Control took over 50 animals out of the home, including 15 horses, a llama, three dogs, and more than 28 cats. Six of the cats were dead.

Animal control says most of the cats have feline herpes, which is contagious.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

comments