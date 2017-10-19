Home Kentucky More Than A Dozen Ford Explorers Used By Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Are Recalled October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

More than a dozen Ford Explorers used by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are being recalled. The sheriff’s office received a notice that the Ford Explorers they received needed to be fixed.

Ford said they had to drill holes in the vehicles for electrical wiring purposes and, when doing that, potentially let the risk of exhaust get into the cabins of the vehicles.

So far, none of the Ford Explorers have had an issue.

Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies have 14 Ford Explorers and will need to take the vehicles to the local Ford dealership for repairs.

Ford projects the work on the vehicles will take about half-a-day to fix.

The sheriff’s office will take care of the issue within the next two weeks.

Comments

comments