More Than A Dozen Arrested In Warrick County Drug Round Up

More than a dozen people are arrested in a Warrick County drug round-up. On Thursday, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Boonville Police Department, and United States Marshall’s Task Force conducted a round-up of suspected drug dealers and associates.

These arrests stemmed from a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the Boonville, Indiana area. Sixteen people have been arrested and are being held in the Warrick County Jail.

The following suspects have been arrested:

– Diana E. Ellmers 25, Evansville Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 4 Felony.

– Matthew D. Marshall 24, Evansville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 4 Felony.

– George K. Smith 40, Rockport In. Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 4 Felony.

– Donald Bates 47, Boonville, Dealing Schedule 4 Controlled Substance a Level 5 Felony.

– Theresa M. Bates 41, Boonville, Dealing Schedule 4 Controlled Substance a Level 5 Felony.

– Jacob Jones 19, Boonville, Dealing Marijuana a Class A Misdemeanor.

– Michael Hines 19, St. Croix In. Visiting a Common Nuisance, a Class B Misdemeanor.

– Kelsey Lynn 23, Boonville, Maintaining a Common Nuisance a Level 6 Felony.

– Peyton Newton 19, Boonville, Maintaining a Common Nuisance a Level 6 Felony, Possession of Marijuana a Class A Misdemeanor.

– Kenneth Payne 32, Boonville, Dealing Schedule 4 Controlled Substance a Level 6 Felony.

– Kelli Wyrick McCallister 37, Boonville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 3 Felony.

– Jordon Willis 25, Chandler, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 4 Felony.

– Patsy Ivers 63, Boonville, Maintaining a Common Nuisance a Level 6 Felony.

– Bryan Lemond 40, Boonville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 5 Felony.

– Jessica Runau 30, Boonville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 5 Felony.

– John Davis III 27, Boonville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 5 Felony.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is committed to making our community a better place to live and work.

