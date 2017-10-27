44News | Evansville, IN

More Than A Dozen Arrested In Warrick County Drug Round Up

October 27th, 2017 Indiana

More than a dozen people are arrested in a Warrick County drug round-up. On Thursday, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Boonville Police Department, and United States Marshall’s Task Force conducted a round-up of suspected drug dealers and associates.

These arrests stemmed from a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the Boonville, Indiana area. Sixteen people have been arrested and are being held in the Warrick County Jail.

The following suspects have been arrested:
– Diana E. Ellmers 25, Evansville Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 4 Felony.
– Matthew D. Marshall 24, Evansville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 4 Felony.
– George K. Smith 40, Rockport In. Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 4 Felony.
– Donald Bates 47, Boonville, Dealing Schedule 4 Controlled Substance a Level 5 Felony.
– Theresa M. Bates 41, Boonville, Dealing Schedule 4 Controlled Substance a Level 5 Felony.
– Jacob Jones 19, Boonville, Dealing Marijuana a Class A Misdemeanor.
– Michael Hines 19, St. Croix In. Visiting a Common Nuisance, a Class B Misdemeanor.
– Kelsey Lynn 23, Boonville, Maintaining a Common Nuisance a Level 6 Felony.
– Peyton Newton 19, Boonville, Maintaining a Common Nuisance a Level 6 Felony, Possession of Marijuana a Class A Misdemeanor.
– Kenneth Payne 32, Boonville, Dealing Schedule 4 Controlled Substance a Level 6 Felony.
– Kelli Wyrick McCallister 37, Boonville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 3 Felony.
– Jordon Willis 25, Chandler, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 4 Felony.
– Patsy Ivers 63, Boonville, Maintaining a Common Nuisance a Level 6 Felony.
– Bryan Lemond 40, Boonville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 5 Felony.
– Jessica Runau 30, Boonville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 5 Felony.
– John Davis III 27, Boonville, Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 5 Felony.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is committed to making our community a better place to live and work.

Bryan Lemond


Diana Ellmers


Theresa Bates


Donald Bates


Jacob Jones


Jessica Runau


John Davis


Jordan Willis


Kelli McCallister


Kelsey Lynn


Kenneth Payne


Matthew Marshall


Michael Hines


Patsy Ivers


Peyton Newton

