More Than A Dozen Arrested During Drug Roundup In Henderson February 22nd, 2018 Lauren Leslie Henderson, Kentucky

If you have an active warrant and live in Henderson, police are looking for you. Early this morning officers were knocking on doors trying to locate people in and around Henderson.

Henderson Police are conducting roundups on more than 70 active warrants. They’re going to homes, even places of work to make the arrests.

Making an arrest isn’t always easy, but in this case, neighbors provided information as to the woman’s whereabouts.

Officers say they are both cautious and patient when it comes to serving warrants.

Kyle Stone said, “Nobody wants to have their freedom taken away regardless of the circumstance, she knew she was going to go to jail so she was doing everything in her power to not go to jail.”

Officer Stone is talking about 50-year-old Sherry Green who ignored knocks and police commands for some forty minutes.

Eventually Green’s landlord told her to open the door or he was coming in.

Inside, police say, Green had locked herself inside a bathroom. She surrendered after being told her options.

“we gave multiple K9 announcements saying if she doesn’t open the door she would be apprehended by the K9,” Ofc. Stoner said.

HPD says in situations where the person they are looking for is a tenant — landlord’s are often willing to work with police.

“If it would have gone on much longer a door probably would have been kicked in reality it would probably be the landlord will be the one who ends up paying for it,” Ofc. Stoner said, “It’s not his fault there’s no reason for him to be penalized and have to pay for something to be fixed.”

What police can’t do is ask a landlord to help.

“If I said, “‘hey will you open this door for us?”‘ That’s a big no-no.” However we told the landlord what is going on and he said, “‘well, I’d really like to check on her because she’s supposed to be here.” So if he wants to go in and check on her that’s completely up to him but in no way shape or form can i ask,” he said.

By this afternoon Henderson Police made 20 arrests.

Most of the people taken into custody face drug charges or failed to appear for court dates.

