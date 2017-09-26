Home Kentucky Henderson Downtown Parking to be Discussed at Henderson City Commission Meeting September 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

If you’ve had trouble finding a spot to park in downtown Henderson or think the two hour parking spot times are too short you are not alone.

Downtown parking was one of the topics discussed at the Henderson City Commission Meeting. It was an open conversation to throw around ideas on how to improve downtown Henderson parking.

It’s a topic that hasn’t been discussed recently at the workshop level. Some people say in some areas around the courthouse there just isn’t enough parking.

While other’s say two hour parking isn’t necessary on some streets where there are generally open spots. Nothing was decided at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The commissioners will review what was said Tuesday night, and create a plan to move forward.



Comments

comments