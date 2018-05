Dinosaurs may become extinct in downtown Evansville.

Millie the Dinosaur has sat outside the Children’s Museum and greeted visitors since 2006, but that is about to change. Millie will have to be relocated due to construction of the near-by Downtown Health Center.

Officials do not know where Millie will end up, but they hope it will be near the museum. They hope to have plans finalized in about a month.



Warren Korff

