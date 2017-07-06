Home Indiana Downtown Jasper Added to National Register of Historic Places July 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Jasper’s Downtown Square is on the National Register of Historic Places. The historic district has been recognized by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The listing was made official on June 12, 2017 after city officials applied for the designation back in 2014.

People who own property in an area around 9th Street, Clay Street, 3rd Avenue and Mill Street can use rehabilitation tax credits for certain projects.

The district houses many of Dubois County’s 19th and 20th Century architecture, and this designation means the district and its resources are deemed worth of federal protection.

For more information, including the application, pictures and more, visit Downtown Jasper.

