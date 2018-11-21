Downtown Holiday Stroll in Owensboro Returns

Residents of Owensboro are being given a chance to walk off some of the pounds they may gain after Thanksgiving.

The city of Owensboro will host its annual Holiday Stroll on December 1st.

The event, taking place from 3:00PM to 7:00PM in downtown Owensboro, will be filled with sights and sound for walkers to enjoy. Activities such as downtown shopping and dining, Christmas carolers, photos with Santa, and the Smothers Park tree lighting at 5:00PM will be on display for attendees to enjoy.

Also returning this year is the fourth annual “Elf on the Shelf” Scavenger Hunt. Participants will search for elves hidden throughout downtown Owensboro based on clues found on the City’s Instagram page, and one winner will receive four tickets to Owensboro Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Disney in Concert’ at the RiverPark Center in March, 2019.

Officials are reminding drivers that Veterans Blvd. from Daviess Street to Frederica Street will be closed from 2:00PM until 7:00PM for the event.

Click here to learn more about the annual Holiday Stroll.

Comments

comments