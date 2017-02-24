Downtown Henderson Partnership Receives National and State Accreditation

The Downtown Henderson Partnership earns national and state accreditation as part of the National Main Street Program. The designation comes because downtown Henderson meets the commercial district revitalization performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. The National Main Street Center helps communities of all sizes revitalize their older and historic commercial districts. It’s been working in more than 2,000 downtowns and urban neighborhoods over the last 35 years. More than 528,000 new jobs have been created in communities that take part in this program.

Evaluation criteria includes standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, securing an operating budget, tracking programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

For more information about DHP, visit Downtown Henderson Partnership.

