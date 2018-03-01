Home Indiana Evansville Downtown Evansville YMCA Set To Build New Facility March 1st, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Around 30,000 people a month walk through the doors of Evansville’s Downtown YMCA. They enter into a highly energized building, but one that has seen its better days. If all goes according to plan, there will be a new Downtown YMCA soon.

The plans weren’t always to build a new facility, in fact when YMCA officials applied for regional cities money, the plan was to just renovate the current space.

When Y officials started working with Skanska on designs, it became increasingly clear there would be too many hurdles to give the current site a facelift. Fortunately, the YMCA had a backup plan. They own two parcels of land just across Court Street. One is the Y’s auxiliary parking lot and the other is the old housing authority building.

CEO of YMCA of Southwestern Indiana Derrick Stewart says his vision can be realized at a new facility. He admits that the folks in Evansville have problems with health and wellness, and he hopes he can help the people of Evansville with improved facilities. As well, it should be able to modernize the facility. Stewart says the new facility will include a dedicated STEM room, a test kitchen, adequate family changing rooms and more.

The building is set to cost 18 million dollars. 5 million of those dollars are coming from regional cities money, and the rest will be raised privately. Stewart says about 80% of the funding has been done.

Y officials say they want to break ground early this summer.

Comments

comments