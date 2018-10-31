Home Indiana Evansville Downtown Evansville to Display Patriotism on Veterans Day October 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Patriotism will be on full display in downtown Evansville for veterans day.

The downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is coordinating a flag unfurling ceremony on November 9th.

The ceremony starts at 2:45PM in front of the Ford Center at Sixth and Main Street.

The ceremony is free to attend and open to the public, with a brief ceremony that will include remarks by the Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. The ceremony will conclude with an unfurling of the flag at the historic American Trust and Savings Bank, currently home to VPS Architecture.

Organizers say around a dozen historic flagpoles in downtown Evansville are missing either a U.S. flag or an Indiana flag.

The effort to return the flags began following a conversation between EID Director Josh Armstrong and Michael Schopmeyer, Partner at Kahn Dees Donovan and Kahn.

