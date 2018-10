Home Indiana Evansville Downtown Evansville Roads to Temporarily Close Next Week October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A portion of Riverside Drive in downtown Evansville will be closed for construction later next week.

Encompass Purpose Built will be closing the southbound lane of Riverside Drive from NW 2nd Street to Court Street beginning October 9th at 6:00AM.

The closure is expected to continue until October 11th.

