Downtown Evansville Residents Furious About Vacant Property

People living in Downtown Evansville are sounding off about a vacant property. One house has been abandon and dilapidated for at least 10 years.

Neighbors say it’s bringing down the value of their homes.

“I will like for them to tear it down, to be honest just tear the building down.” said Cynthia Bennett, who has been living across the street from the vacant home for the last 23 years.

“It’s just out of place, it’s deplorable that we have to live with that everyday and look at that everyday.” said Fredrick Cook, who lives next door to the property and has been living there for the last 12 years.

Residents are fed up and tired of seeing what neighbors call an eye sore on 800 Line Street.

Cook said, “We have people that ride through the neighborhood looking for abandon houses where they can go in and squat and that’s the problem we have with this house on the corner.”

Cook says the owners show up periodically to cut the grass. While he sympathizes with the owner whose wife has cancer, Cooks says the house is out of place and is a danger for kids in the neighborhood.

Cook said, “We’ve had a lot of people call the police, on vandalism and other things they had to board up the windows.”

The house also attracts other unwanted guests like raccoons, possums and rats.

The Evansville Building Commission says there is a property maintenance case on the property.

44New reached out to the property owners who have yet to respond.

