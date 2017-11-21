Downtown Evansville Previews Small Business Saturday Deals

Small Business Saturday will come into Downtown Evansville following Black Friday deals. Owners had the chance to give community leaders a sneak peek of what they have in store.

Retailers in Downtown Evansville say they are ready for Small Business Saturday. They are offering a wide range of deals in hopes shoppers will come their way and spend some money.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke acted as the cheer leader-in-chief for the event. He says more people are taking the risk to start businesses in the downtown area because there is an opportunity for growth.

Winnecke says, “56 businesses that have opened downtown and in Haynies Corner in the past three and a half years and another fifteen or so have expanded in that area so that means lots of job opportunities and it means wages going into the economy.”

Tammy Stallings from Enjole Furniture says she also believes Small Business Saturday brings out the best in the community. Stalling says, “We are just super excited about the kick off to the holiday season our store looks beautiful. The team has been working really hard to just make it perfect for everyone.”

Mayor Winnecke says he will be participating in Small Business Saturday. He plans to head downtown to find some holiday deals, and he hopes others do too.

He encourages everyone in the community to go out and shop locally.

