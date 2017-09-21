Home Indiana Evansville Downtown Evansville One Step Closer to Becoming an Economic Improvement District September 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Downtown Evansville is one step closer to becoming an Economic Development District. The petition to make downtown an EID has received the last signatures it needed for officials to take the next step.

Evansville is one of the largest cities in the US that does not have an EID. It’s a private sector funding mechanism, designed to improve business districts.

“At it’s core, this is self help for a neighborhood. These are the folks who live there saying ‘I’m ready to work on this,’ and it creates a different kind of almost psychological feeling for the folks who live in that neighborhood, the folks that work in that neighborhood, own property in the neighborhood, run businesses there, that there is this feeling that we can do this,” says Downtown Alliance Director Josh Armstrong.

The next step is for Evansville City Council to create an ordinance, and then the district would officially be created.

