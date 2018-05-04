Home Indiana Evansville Downtown Evansville Med School has an Official Name May 4th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

The medical school in downtown Evansville has an official name. The facility will be known as “The Stone Family Center for Health Sciences.”

The name was chosen by the Stone family, who made a $15 million donation to the school. In return, the family was asked to name the facility.

Crews broke ground on the project back in 2015.

The University of Evansville, The University of Southern Indiana and Indiana University will all have a role at the new facility when it opens.

“The ability to collaborate will be able to put Evansville on the map as far as the best practices in educating health care professionals.Whenever any of us are sick or hurt, we want to see a health care professional, and we want to see a competent one. And I think this is a pretty valuable thing to have for that purpose,” said Bill Stone said.

Stone is a member of the family that donated the money to the project and in turn had a chance to name the facility.

The campus will serve about 500 students from UE, USI and IU when it opens in August, 2018.

