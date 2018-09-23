Downtown Evansville Kiwanis Club Celebrates Centennial Anniversary

Sunday was a special day for one local volunteer organization in Evansville. The Downtown Evansville Kiwanis Club celebrated there 100 year anniversary.

A celebration with members and friends was held at Willard Library Sunday afternoon.

Despite the weather – nearly 120 people turned out for the Kiwanis Centennial Celebration. It was a day filled with food, games and reminiscing.

The Downtown Evansville Kiwanis club began on December 14th, 1918. The first project was a shoe and stocking fund.

For the last century the organization has been caring for the children of the River City.

Melinda Remley, Governor of the Southwind Kiwanis Division said,

‘We recognize when they’ve done a great job in their athletic career, their academic career as high school students, we also support them through elementary, bringing up grades program anything we can do to help serve the kids of Evansville.”

Kiwanis has grown to 9 clubs across the region and is known as the Southwind division.

You can thank generation after generation of members for helping Kiwanis Club grow to what it is today.

Remley said, “Many clubs include generations, I know that my father-in-law and his mother are in the same club as me so we have generations of family in the downtown Kiwanis club and it’s been that way for a lot.”

The future is bright for the community – many exciting projects are planned.

Brenda Carrigan, treasurer of the Downtown Kiwanis Club said,

“For our centennial celebration we wanted to do something special for the community especially for kids cause Kiwanis is for kids. Kiwanis officials want to leave their fingerprint across Evansville.

“So we approached other Kiwanis Clubs here in the region and we have gotten together and we are purchasing a playground item the jungle gym bus for stop light city playground that’s being built here on the westside.”

Officials hope that they can continue serving the community for generations to come.

Remley said, “It really speaks to what we do with children and we’re excited to have that playground that will last for hopefully another 100 years where we can go play with the kids.”

For the next few weeks Kiwanis Club will have a variety of items on display from past to present club members at the Willard Library.

Other future events are the Downtown Kiwanis annual auction on November 1st.

Comments

comments