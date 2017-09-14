Home Indiana Evansville Downtown Evansville Farmer’s Market to Sell Last of Crops September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Farmer’s Market season is wrapping up in the Tri-State, but there’s still time to get out and pick up some fresh produce. The last of the crops are being picked for the last three days of the Downtown Evansville Farmers Market.

Those will take place on Fridays, on September 15th, 22nd and 29th. Earlier in the summer, Farmer’s Markets typically sell more fruits, but late crops include corn, green beans, peppers and pumpkins, and of course, apples.

Also, there are also vendors selling items like breads, pies, and even flowers.



